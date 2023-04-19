The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 7

The prognosis is good for The Good Doctor.

ABC announced Wednesday that it had picked up a seventh season of the medical drama.

The Good Doctor Season 6, airing Mondays at 10 p.m., is averaging 6.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo with a week of DVR factored in.

While the live and delayed viewing has dipped year-to-year, the series is ABC's #2 most-watched show in total viewers, behind The Rookie.

The series is tied for fourth place in the demo with a week of DVR factored in, so it remains a strong performer for the network.

The renewal announcement didn't clarify the future of The Good Lawyer, a spinoff with Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann.

The series got a trial behind as a backdoor pilot earlier this season, which was well-received.

But a potential pickup will come down to ABC's needs for next season.

The Good Doctor joins Abbott Elementary (Season 3), Grey's Anatomy (Season 20), The Rookie (Season 6), and Will Trent ( Season 2) on the network's 2023-24 schedule.

Alaska Daily, Big Sky, The Company You Keep, The Conners, Home Economics, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie: Feds, Station 19, and The Wonder Years have yet to have their futures determined.

The Conners, The Rookie: Feds, and Station 19 are all considered locks for renewal.

Alaska Daily and Big Sky are considered long-shots, while The Company You Keep, Not Dead Yet, and Home Economics are more heavily on the bubble.

The Wonder Years probably won't have confirmation until much later in the year, considering the show's second season doesn't have a premiere date.

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore (as Dr. Shaun Murphy), Hill Harper (as Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), and Fiona Gubelmann (as Dr. Morgan Reznick).

The cast is rounded out by Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park), Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo), Noah Galvin (as Dr. Asher Wolke), Bria Samone Henderson (as Dr. Jordan Allen), and Brandon Larracuente (Dr. Danny Perez).

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Remember, you can watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

