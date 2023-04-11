The Marvels Trailer: Ms. Marvel Hits the Big Screen

The Marvels looks set to host one of the best superhero team-ups in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.

After being delayed countless times, the confirmed release date is now November 10.

Marvel dropped the trailer during Tuesday's Good Morning America, and it looks like another winner for the company.

The flick features Iman Vellani, reprising the role she played in the Disney+ original series Ms. Marvel.

She will be joined by MCU veterans Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris as Monic Rambeau.

Danvers was last seen in the post-credit scene for Ms. Marvel, in which she swapped places with Kamala.

Monica had a significant presence on WandaVision and was last seen at the end of the limited series as she was sent a message to meet Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson).

Fury is heavily present in the just-released teaser trailer, as he has plenty of questions about where Monica has landed after being swapped out.

It's a captivating trailer that promises the movie will bring the fun back to the MCU.

Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur are also set to reprise their Ms. Marvel roles.

Marvel is said to be scaling back projects in what is likely an attempt to avoid franchise fatigue.

Jackson will next be seen as Nick Fury in the forthcoming Disney+ limited series, Secret Invasion, set to premiere on June 21.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 is officially underway, and we can't wait to see what's on tap.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Megan McDonnell.

Take a look at the trailer below.

