The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Trailer Teases Returning Faces, and Plenty of Drama

It's about damn time.

After months of teases and delays, we finally have a premiere date and trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.

We'll start with the premiere date. The original show in the Real Housewives franchise will be back on the air, beginning Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m, only on Bravo.

As previously reported, Tamra Judge is back after a two-year break and the cabler teases that her plan is to "repair a few broken friendships."

"After almost ten years in business, Tamra and Eddie close their beloved gym CUT Fitness," the description reveals.

"Tamra comes in hot and her reconciliation with Shannon does not go as planned."

"Tamra is holding everyone accountable, especially her friend Jennifer, but when the narrative doesn’t add up, it leads to some explosive confrontations."

Judge will be joined by Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

Taylor Armstrong, who held a diamond on RHOBH becomes the first housewive to move city.

Armstrong will serve as a friend of the housewives.

The official trailer teases a Tres Amigas reunion, thanks to the return of Vicki Gunvalson.

It's unclear at this stage whether Vicki will be sticking around for a few episodes, or if we're getting a cameo.

"Brought into the group through Tamra, new Housewife and yoga studio owner Jennifer Pedranti is a mother of five with children ranging from 5 to 18," the press release teases.

"A strong advocate for fostering children and animals, she recently adopted her youngest child Dominic."

"She is currently navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business, as they share a home."

"Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town," Bravo teases.

"Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test, as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths."

Meanwhile, "Taylor Armstrong moved to Orange County nearly ten years ago and is brought into the circle after becoming fast friends with Tamra."

"As Taylor pursues an acting career and is offered her first movie role, she seeks coaching and advice from Heather."

"However, Taylor feels slighted when Heather dismisses her offer to be a part of the cast, causing a tidal wave of discussions with the group about Heather’s character, and an epic showdown about IMDB credits."

Sounds pretty wild, right?

Check out the full-length trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.