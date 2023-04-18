The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 20 Review: I Am Many

The team dealt with a cult leader on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 20, while Simone reunited with Dina because of their parents' relationship.

After discovering that he won't be able to handle Foster by himself, Garza calls upon his secret weapon. Simone was able to figure out the man by just listening.

Everything felt heavy with the theme of mass murder, and the lack of action did not make it easier.

This was one of those times when one does not envy The FBI's job. They come across some of the most deranged people to ever walk on the face of the earth, and none is more deranged than cult leaders.

On a personal level, cult leaders scare me.

That's not to say that I'm afraid of them; it's just scary the amount of control they have over their followers. How they say anything, and their followers hang on to every word as if their lives depend on it.

How they twist words and give them new meanings will always remain baffling. And some people fall for it every time.

As Simone discovered, they are usually weak men and women who find the most vulnerable thing in people and manipulate that. For many, it's the fear of the unknown that religion placebos very well.

They use otherwise ordinary people to commit unspeakable acts by preying on that weakness.

Being on death throw, Foster had nothing to lose, so he was comfortable killing people en mass.

Like most people, he was acting out. It was a shameful cry for attention. Some people seek it however they can.

Her background in human psychology was what helped Simone break him. She ran the risk of being broken, though. Not many people can get into Simone's head like that.

It is always satisfying to watch narcissists being brought down a notch. They are quite dangerous but are easy to break because, above all, they deem themselves to be better than everyone else.

Comparing them to anyone else irks them a lot. This particular formula has been used in a thousand and one TV shows, and it never gets old.

Simone: People like you are all the same.

Foster: People like me? No one is like me.

Simone: Honey, I see three of you every week. You are a weak man.

This kind of character puts death penalty opponents in a tough spot. Objectively, the world would be a better place without people like him.

Many opposers bank on the probability that the perpetrator might change or be wrongly accused, but what if they reek of evil?

If there truly is evil in this world, it is not the demons and spirits but people like him.

The biggest problem is that they never really go away. Even with Foster dead, there were no guarantees another crazy wouldn't be inspired by his gospel and pick up where Foster left off.

Simone: Hopefully, that cult dies with him.

Carter: Or they might prop him as a martyr.

Laura: In my experience profiling cults, the movement dies without the leader exacting constant pressure. It fizzles out, and people return to their ordinary lives.

And even if someone doesn't pick up, another idea seems to rise and inspire a new group.

Simone reconnected with a fling from the past as she was dealing with evil.

Dina was one of the handful of characters who appeared early in the season and were brought back later to give them a proper conclusion or not in her case.

The decision to have her back felt like a good thing because it would tie the story together nicely if the show didn't get another season.

Dina's return showed how much Simone had grown.

Simone from the past would make excuses so as not to have a good time. Letting go of all that pressure she had put on herself was good for her.

Maybe Dina didn't need to change. It was Simone who did.

That was not the first time Garza had called on Simone. He knows her instincts can be the thin line between solving a case and turning cold. He knows her instincts are valuable.

The first time he relied on them was when he was accused of espionage, and she helped prove his innocence. Calling on her for the second time proved that he had grown to understand her.

Her being serially insubordinate might not be his favorite topic, but he has grown used to it and knows how to handle it.

Simone: What's the thing about asking for forgiveness instead of permission?

Garza: It's how you've led your whole life, Simone.

Maybe his little experiment will not crash and burn.

It was a very sad and heavy hour, but they tried to balance it by introducing a fun dynamic between Brendon and Antoinette.

Most of their storylines together had been serious in earlier episodes, so a goofy side was a welcome alternative.

Extra thoughts

It's impossible that Simone and Dina will remain friends. Maybe it's because Jessica and Niecy are married in real life, but those looks didn't give casual.

Can I have a friend with benefits and none of the drama? Simone

If Dina and Simone got married and Cutty and Ruth too, how awkward would it be to introduce each other as their wife and sister?

Overall, it was too overwhelming with all the deaths and biblical talk, making it hard to follow the story at many points. Even the jokes by Brendon, which seem to land well usually, got lost in the noise from the gas and the screaming.

