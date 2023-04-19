The White Lotus Season 3: First Cast Member Revealed, and it's a Familiar Face

A familiar face is stepping back into the world of The White Lotus.

Variety has confirmed Natasha Rothwell is the first cast member revealed for The White Lotus Season 3, reprising the role of Belinda Lindsey from The White Lotus Season 1.

Belinda was a fan-favorite throughout the first season of the HBO hit, but she was left in shock when Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) offer of an investment to open her own practice was rescinded at the last minute.

Belinda and Tanya were quite the duo, but their relationship ended on a bit of a sour note.

No details have been revealed about what Belinda will be doing in Thailand, where The White Lotus Season 3 is set.

Belinda is our latest connective tissue between seasons, but there could be some more returning faces as production gets underway.

One person who won't be returning is Jennifer Coolidge.

Tanya's story came to a deadly conclusion on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 when she died while trying to escape from a yacht after killing many of the people on board after they wanted to have her killed.

Fans will want Jon Gries back as Greg, who seemingly orchestrated Tanya's downfall, but it's still unclear whether there will be any justice for Coolidge's alter ego.

The White Lotus Season 1 shot at a Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii, while The White Lotus shot at one of the hotel's resorts in Italy.

If the show continues to be set at a Four Seasons, we have four options in Thailand.

The possibilities are the Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle.

Series creator Mike White hinted that Asia could be a setting and that the third season could focus on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality," in a video shared by HBO alongside the season finale.

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said.

"I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

"It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

