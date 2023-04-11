TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Crashes to Series Low With American Idol Competition

ABC's decision to air a special Monday episode of American Idol made the race to the top spot more interesting.

The latest episode of the veteran singing competition delivered 4.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The demo number was enough to lead the night and fuel The Good Doctor (3.4 million/0.4 rating) to its best demo tally since December.

9-1-1 returned from another hiatus on FOX, but the show dropped two-tenths in the demo.

The waiting-to-be-renewed first responders' drama had 4.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Fantasy Island also returned from another hiatus on a sour note.

The drama had 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5 million/0.4 rating) and NCIS: Hawai'i (4.9 million/0.3 rating) were both on the downside.

Meanwhile, Bob Hearts Abishola (4.5 million/0.4 rating) and NCIS (6.6 million/0.4 rating) were steady.

NBC and The CW were in repeat mode, but The Voice's encore held up well with 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.