TV Ratings: Bubble Dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Rookie: Feds Go Low

Tuesday night found several shows hitting season/series lows; for some, it couldn't come at a worse time.

9-1-1: Lone Star (read post-mortem and/or review) came down to 3.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo, posting season lows.

The 9-1-1 spinoff has not yet secured a renewal for Season 5, and while the chances are that it will be back, it could be in trouble if these numbers are the norm for the spring.

Accused, which was recently renewed for Season 2, was steady at 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on ABC, it was a down night for all three dramas.

The Rookie (3.4 million/0.3 rating), The Rookie: Feds (2.4 million/0.2 rating), and Will Trent (2.6 million/0.2 rating).

Feds has yet to be renewed at ABC, and it's likely the latest crossover event was a test to see how these shows would perform by having connective tissue between episodes.

ABC will make a final decision on Feds reasonably soon, so we don't have long to wait.

Over on CBS, FBI (6.6 million/0.4 rating), FBI: International (5.4 million/0.4 rating), and FBI: Most Wanted (5 million/0.4 rating).

Over on NBC, Night Court (2.8 million/0.4 rating) inched up, but the timeslot debut of Lopez vs. Lopez (1.6 million/0.2 rating) got no boost with an upgraded timeslot.

The Wall (1.9 million/0.3 rating) and The Weakest Link (1.9 million/0.3 rating) were both strong.

On The CW, Superman & Lois (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Gotham Knights (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were flat.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.