TV Ratings: Magnum PI, The Equalizer Dip

The numbers on the broadcast networks are continuing to diminish, leaving us with questions about how long the outlets will be able to rely on the ad business.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 9 continued with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo, placing 4th in the timeslot.

The Blacklist was also on the downside, dipping to 1.7 million viewers and just a 0.1 rating.

NBC would have been wise to air both shows on Fridays instead of Sundays.

Over on ABC, American Idol continued on a strong note with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

The singing competition is one of the most resilient shows on the air right now.

The Company You Keep inched up amongst total viewers to 2.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series is on the bubble.

Over on CBS, The Equalizer (6.4 million/0.4 rating), East New York (4.7 million/0.3 rating), and NCIS: Los Angeles (4.2 million/0.3 rating) all came down from their prior originals.

FOX's low-rated line-up consisted of Bob's Burgers (0.6 million/0.2 rating), The Great North (0.6 million/0.2 rating), and Family Guy (0.9 million/0.3 rating).

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.