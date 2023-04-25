TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Rises

The numbers for many shows have been slipping, but ABC's The Good Doctor surged amongst total viewers with its latest episode.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21 had 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The recently renewed drama reached its highest total viewer tally of the season.

Earlier on ABC, American Idol continued with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, which was enough to lead the night in the demo.

ABC had a very strong night.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 was steady at 4.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The high-stakes drama is awaiting word on a Season 7 pickup at FOX.

Fantasy Island followed with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, rising a bit amongst total viewers.

The series is heavily on the bubble, but we should get more clarity on its future in the coming weeks.

The CW went with All American (0.6 million/0.1 rating, which picked up some steam.

The already renewed drama has been picked up for next season as The CW mulls major changes to its content strategy.

NBC went with The Voice, which continued with 5 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating.

That's My Jam closed out the night for NBC with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating).

ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
