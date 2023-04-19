Twilight TV Series in Development

Twilight could be staging a live-action comeback.

Big news broke today, and it's good for fans of Twilight.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a series adaptation is in development at Lionsgate Television.

Details for the project are scarce, thanks to it being very early in development.

THR notes that Lionsgate will shepherd development before shopping the project to potential buyers.

As a result, we shouldn't expect the show to reach the air any time soon, assuming it makes it to the greenlight stage.

Stephenie Meyer, who was behind the bestselling book series, is said to be involved in the project in some capacity.

The Twilight movie series generated over $3.3 billion at the global box office, meaning the franchise would inevitably return in some capacity.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer to Wall Street in 2017 during an earnings call "there are a lot more stories to be told, and we're ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories."

Those comments were in reference to both Twilight and The Hunger Games franchises.

The Hunger Games franchise is returning this year with a prequel movie.

Given the enthusiasm for the novel and movie series, there will be a lot of excitement for a show set in that universe.

It's unclear at this stage whether the TV adaptation will be a retelling of the books or if the story will be set in the same universe as the movies.

There has been an influx of TV shows based on big movie franchises.

Amazon has The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power, while Max recently announced the development of a Harry Potter TV series with a 10-year commitment.

It's hard to imagine Twilight not making it to the air, but it is encouraging that Lionsgate wants to handle the development to get the story right.

Far too often, projects are adapted and don't reach the same level of success as their predecessors.

