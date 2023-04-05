Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did the 126 manage to save a woman with an arrow in her head?

That was the plan on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 11 when more details about what led to the accident changed everything.

Meanwhile, Mateo helped a family member in need, but he quickly regretted it.

Elsewhere, Judd was surprised by the news Wyatt shared with him.

What was it?

Mateo: I need to go to the police station.
Nancy: The police station, Why?
Mateo: I need to report a crime.
Owen: What crime?
Mateo: Vandalism, arson, I guess. It's what they arrested him for, but it was me.
Owen: Mateo, are you delirious or are you still drunk?
Mateo: Well, I'm not not drunk, but it's true. I burned down my school. It was me and these guys; I was 13. I was staying with my cousin and my family. They treated me so good, and I ruined their lives. They don't know it, but they need to know.
Owen: Mateo
Mateo: No, he didn't want me to get deported, so he said it was him. He went to juvie for me, and it changed him.

Tommy: He wants to be a firefighter.
Judd: Did you call Grace?
Tommy: No. No, I see the way he idolizes you. It's not surprising, Judd. He's got a great role model.
Judd: He got a big blue-collar lunk who got another girl in trouble for a role model. This kid, Tommy, Wyatt, he's so intelligent. He can go out there in the world and really do something. He don't want to do that. He wants to throw it all away to become bumass Judd Jr, and I just don't want him to make the same mistakes I made.

