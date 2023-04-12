Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 12

How did Marjan feel about the dating world?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 12, she learned her former flame was going to be a father.

Wisdom -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 12

Her friends stepped in to help her navigate a difficult scenario.

Meanwhile, Owen and the team were called to the rescue when a pregnant woman took matters into her own hands.

Elsewhere, TK and Carlos found themselves at an impasse with their wedding plans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Ma'am, this isn't a hotel. It's a no-tell motel. Believe me; you're not even the first wife who has come here looking for her cheating husband, not even this week.

Clerk

Maybe the universe is trying to show you to get back out there and start searching for Mr. Right instead of looking in the rearview mirror at Mr. Wrong.

Paul

