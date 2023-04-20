Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did Owen cool things off with Kendra?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13, things took a turn when Owen realized his girlfriend was still married.

Grace and Her Sisters - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Grace confronted her father about his past infidelity.

In doing so, she reconnected with her siblings after years apart.

What changed for all of them?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Judd: You can't keep doing this. This ain't healthy for anybody.
Grace: Yeah. I know.
Judd: So you either got to go and fully have it out with that man about what he did, or you need to let go and let God.

Nancy: And let that be a lesson to you; once that thing is on, it stays on.
T.K.: Oh, that's the plan.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13 Photos

Judd and the Girls -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13
By Her Dad's Bedside- tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13
By Her Dad's Beside - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13
Kendra's Husband -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13
Cap Pose -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13
