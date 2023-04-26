Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Owen manage to save Kendra?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14, it was time for some justice as Paul stepped in to help.

Romance at the Pulpit - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Tommy dealt with church gossipers over her relationship with Pastor Trevor.

Elsewhere, Carlos and T.K. continued to prepare for the big day, but realized there was something shocking on the horizon.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

I believe Reverent Parks is filling her with more than the Holy Spirit.

Parishioner

My advice, if you want to make it to your son's wedding, stay away from her. Kendra Harrington is bad news.

Gabriel

Pastor Trevor at Bible Study -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14
Tommy at the Pulpit - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14
Relaxing with the Ryders -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14
Romance at the Pulpit - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14
Tommy's Happiness -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14
Walk of Shameless- tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14
