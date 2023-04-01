Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 16

Was Tracey using the restaurant as a drug front?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 16, Jamie and Eddie were both at odds about how to handle the potential of their close friend breaking the law.

Meanwhile, Erin formed an alliance with Anthony and her ex-husband, Jack Boyle, when she was accused of causing the suicide of a former colleague.

Elsewhere, Frank weighed whether he should fire a female officer who had an online profile featuring naked photos of herself.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.