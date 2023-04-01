Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 16

Was Tracey using the restaurant as a drug front?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 16, Jamie and Eddie were both at odds about how to handle the potential of their close friend breaking the law.

Henry's Words of Wisdom

Meanwhile, Erin formed an alliance with Anthony and her ex-husband, Jack Boyle, when she was accused of causing the suicide of a former colleague.

Elsewhere, Frank weighed whether he should fire a female officer who had an online profile featuring naked photos of herself.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 16 Quotes

Cops have been fired for being nude in magazines before. Hell, they've even been fired for dancing on tables on Tock-Tick.

Sid

Brr. It's too cold. Don't you miss you were a detective in the early 1900s who investigated murders in a warm mansion by a crackling fire with ten suspects lined up?

Danny

