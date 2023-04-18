Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 10

How did two feuding neighbors feel about sharing the island?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 10, they realized their fantasy could be shared and chaos ensued.

Happy Hutchinsons - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Javier and Roarke finally had a conversation about their relationship.

Was there really a future for them, or was there some things holding them back for good?

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 10

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Seth: [Three years] is how long we’ve been trying to have a baby.
Natalie: First, we tried the usual way. Then IUI. Then medicate IUI. Then IVF.
Elena: That’s a lot.
Seth: I’ve stabbed her so many times, I’ve lost count. That sounded weird.

Sorry. Didn’t mean to be talking about how great your ex-boyfriend is. I’m sure he has many flaws.

Ruby

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 10

