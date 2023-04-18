Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 10

How did two feuding neighbors feel about sharing the island?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 10, they realized their fantasy could be shared and chaos ensued.

Meanwhile, Javier and Roarke finally had a conversation about their relationship.

Was there really a future for them, or was there some things holding them back for good?

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.