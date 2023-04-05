Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 17

at .

How did Remy manage to help the team?

Maggie opened up to him on FBI Season 5 Episode 17 after Scola's undercover mission got derailed.

Helping Scola - FBI Season 5 Episode 17

Elsewhere, Nina learned some shocking intel about someone who was supposedly helping the team.

What was it? Who did she turn to with the news?

Watch FBI Season 5 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

FBI Season 5 Episode 17 Quotes

Forrester: What the hell are you doing?
Granno: That is my question for you.

It's not your fault. It's not your fault.

Forrester [to Vo]

FBI Season 5 Episode 17

