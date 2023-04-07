Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 13

at .

Did the hospital manage to save a bull rider?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13, Maggie, Amelia, and Blue examined their own biases.

Addison Treats Connor -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Simone couldn't find anyone to be her maid of honor and set out with a plan.

Elsewhere, Mika took drastic measures to pay down her student debt.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13 Quotes

Cody: Do the spinal surgery.
Amelia: Sir, I don't think you understand --
Cody: We do. Save our daughter's ability to ride.

I already moved across the country for you once, and then when I tried to change my specialty also for you, you lost respect for me.

Winston

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13 Photos

Jolink in bed - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13
Trying Therapy -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13
Winston Left Alone -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13
War of the Docs -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13
Chicago-Bound? -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 19
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 13
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 13