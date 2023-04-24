Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did everyone survive?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10, the shocking midseason finale left more than one life hanging in the balance.

Looking for Rick - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10

An armed hit team arrived on the island and planned a siege on Robin's nest.

Meanwhile, TC was badly injured in an accident as Rick fought for his life.

How did Higgins manage to bounce back?

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10 Online

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Magnum: It's Rick's keys.
Higgins: We're too late.

Higgins: Hey! I'm watching that!
Magnum: Well, after everything you've been through, I thought you could use a little break.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10 Photos

Counseling Cade - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10
Looking for Rick - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10
Seeking Clues - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10
Concerned Magnum - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10
Tracking Rick - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10
Rick in Danger - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 10
