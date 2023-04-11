Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 18

Did the team manage to find out the truth about a Navy lieutenant accused of trying to murder her husband?

On NCIS Season 20 Episode 18, there was plenty of drama when the person had no recollection of the night.

Meanwhile, Kasie navigated a potential medical scare as the team rallied around her for support.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.