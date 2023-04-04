Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 18

What happened to Ben?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18, Ben's final leap of the season took him closer to home than he ever expected.

Future Ian - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18

Meanwhile, the team faced the ultimate showdown with Leaper X as they battled for the future of the Quantum Leap project and their lives.

After one of the most grueling missions to date, the gang had to make big decisions about the future.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18 Quotes

Ian: Tell Ben not to change anything in the past.
Addison: Why?
Janis: Because, if he alters his own timeline, it could create a paradox, or erase someone from existence, or make it so that you two never fall in love.
Addison: What? Why would you help him leap into his own body if those were the risks?

Ben: I leaped into myself in the past.
Addison: And that is still only the second weirdest thing you’ve done today. So, how was the future?

Figuring Things Out - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18
Bundled Up for Nuclear Winter - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18
Getting Acclimated - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18
Ben in the Future - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18
Finale Lead - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18
