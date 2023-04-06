Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 2

Did Archie manage to get close to Veronica?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2, things took an explosive turn when he said he wanted to take her to Riverdale High's sock hop.

Meanwhile, Betty worried that Kevin was uninterested in taking things to the next level with her.

Elsewhere, Jughead took aim at Pep Comics, but an anonymous proxy wanted to cause problems.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.