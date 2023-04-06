Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 2

at .

Did Archie manage to get close to Veronica?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2, things took an explosive turn when he said he wanted to take her to Riverdale High's sock hop.

Competing Queen Bee - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Betty worried that Kevin was uninterested in taking things to the next level with her.

Elsewhere, Jughead took aim at Pep Comics, but an anonymous proxy wanted to cause problems.

Watch Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2 Online

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2 Quotes

Betty: Mom, can I ask your advice about something?
Alice: Of course, Honey. What is it?
Betty: I think I’m having weird feelings about Archie.
Alice: Oh? What sorta feelings?
Betty: Like stirrings. When we were dancing, I felt a flutter in my stomach.

Listen, if you hurt my boy, you and I are gonna have some serious trouble, Ms. Femme Fatale.

Mary

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2 Photos

Couple of Moms - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2
School Dance - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2
Competing Queen Bee - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2
The Next Level - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2
Relationship Woes - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2
High School Band - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2
