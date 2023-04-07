Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did Bailey and Carina manage to get the answers they needed?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 13, the pair went undercover at a crisis pregnancy center.

Social Medial Influencer -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Travis prepared Eli for a mayoral town hall.

Elsewhere, the crew found themselves in the middle of a family dispute.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

My first positive pregnancy test, and it isn't real.

Carina

Ben: You two look like you're about to get into some trouble.
Bailey: We're not going to get into trouble. We're going to cause trouble.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 13

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 13 Photos

