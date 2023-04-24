Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 9

Was it game over for Red?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9, the Task Force got closer than ever to uncovering the truth.

Sven - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9

Unfortunately, there was a lot the team didn't know about Red's past, and it was time for some long-awaited answers.

Meanwhile, Red hatched a plan to uncover the perpetrators and their want to take him down.

Watch The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9 Online

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9 Quotes

Harold: You went too far this time, Raymond.
Raymond: Perhaps.
Harold: Not, perhaps. We are not just the Reddington Task Force. We are the FBI!

Harold: You've finally done it. Turned it all down.
Raymond: You're angry, Harold. Take some time to figure out if we can continue. I'll do the same.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9 Photos

Ressler, Chang, and Dembe -- Landscape - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9
Sven - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9
Wujing - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9
Chang and Dembe - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9
Ressler, Chang, and Dembe - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9
Raymond Reddington - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9
