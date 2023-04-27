Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 21

Did Neville get answers?

On The Conners Season 5 Episode 21, he confronted Jackie about the money she gave Dan.

Meanwhile, Darlene attempted to play matchmaker for Mark, but there was a big curveball thrown in for good measure.

Elsewhere, Harris tried to bounce back following some recent events.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.