Watch The Flash Online: Season 9 Episode 9

What brought Oliver Queen back from the dead?

On The Flash Season 9 Episode 9, Barry celebrated his 30th birthday and went up against several faces from the past.

Ramsay Rosso also returned with some big decisions to make.

Elsewhere, Iris found herself on a new path that could lead to big changes in Central City.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.