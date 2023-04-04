Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 18

Did the team manage to find out the truth about a patient's COVID-like symptoms?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 18, the team was surprised to learn how long the patient had been suffering and had to entertain the possibility something else was happening.

Meanwhile, Andrews and Villanueva had to contend with their hierarchy at the hospital and its effect on their relationship.

Elsewhere, the hospital was on high alert when Glassman's health took a turn for the worse.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.