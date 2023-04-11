Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 19

Did Drs. Andrews and Lim manage to help their patient who was almost split in half?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 19, the pair had some big decisions to make as they tried to save the patient.

The Residents Sing - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman gave Dr. Murphy some fatherly advice as they awaited the news about Glassman's recent tests.

Elsewhere, things took a turn for Dr. Kalu when a secret about the past threatened everything.

Paul Dailly

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 19 Quotes

Morgan: What a cute little girl. Girls are cute. Mine will be adorable.
ParK: I'm sure yours will be adorable.
Morgan: Boys can be cute too.
Park: You trying to decide between embryos?
Morgan: I'm leaning toward a girl. I have a playbook to follow.
Park: A lot of the problems I had with Callum came from trying to stop him from making the mistakes I made.

It goes down nearly to the spine. He's nearly cut in half.

Lim

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 19

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 19 Photos

Jared and Asher - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 19
The Residents Sing - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 19
