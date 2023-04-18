Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 20

What really happened to Glassman?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 20, things took a dangerous turn when Shaun realized his mentor had a hole in his brain.

Something Goes Wrong - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Andrews introduced some of the team to a patient whose optimism and faith seemed to cause Asher to have a breakthrough.

Elsewhere, Morgan had a plan to save a patient.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 20 Quotes

Shaun You do not have brain cancer but I still think you have a problem with your neurological functioning. I think you should have more tests -
Glassman: That's not happening.
Shaun: - and Dr. Lim should be informed.
Glassman: No! There is nothing wrong with my brain. There is nothing wrong with any part of my body, not that it's your business. And if you go to Lim with this you're going to look ridiculous.

Andrews: How are things?
Jordan: Great.
Andrews: Great as in really great, or great as in I'm the President of the hospital and that's what I want to hear?

