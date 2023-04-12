Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Italian Invasion

Was there a way forward for Teresa and Melissa?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 10, things took a turn at the bachelorette party.

As the aftermath of the bridesmaid drama played out, Melissa wondered whether she was being played.

Meanwhile, Luis tried to fix things with Joe but it quickly became apparent there was no way they could co-exist in Teresa's life.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.