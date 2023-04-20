Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 20

at .

Did Tim's ex-wife ruin all the fun?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20, Lucy and Tim continued to find the balance between work and life.

Chenford Kiss - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20

However, a face from the past threatened to derail everything.

Meanwhile, Nyla and Nolan were drafted in to help solve some of the most surprising mysteries to date.

Watch The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 Quotes

Why would anyone hold a grudge against Skip Tracer Randy? Everybody loves me!

Randy

Nolan: Hey, I need a surefire hangover recipe?
Nyla: Pickle juice.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 Photos

Isabel and Dara -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20
Breakfast with chenford - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20
Isabel and Tim - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20
Chenford Kiss - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20
Isabel - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20
Spoilers - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 5
  3. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 20