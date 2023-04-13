Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: It's All Happening... Again

How did James and Katie react to the big bombshell?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 10, we picked up in the immediate aftermath of Schwartz and Rache's makeout session, and there were fireworks.

Meanwhile, Scheana and Brock got married in Cancun, but their big day almost became an afterthought amid all of the drama between their co-stars.

Elsewhere, Ally struggled to compute how James acted on vacation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.