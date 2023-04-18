Yellowstone Canceled After Five Seasons, Stunning Report Alleges

After months of rumors, it sounds like the story is closing for Paramount Network's successful Yellowstone.

The New York Post claimed this week that the series will end following the second half of Yellowstone Season 5.

In recent months, reports alleged that Kevin Costner was holding up production on the show, which was supposed to return this summer.

However, a summer return is off the table because the cameras haven't even begun rolling for what was supposed to be the end of the season.

According to reports, there's drama between Costner and franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan.

"It's the same as with any show runner and big star — there's respect, but there's friction," a source explained to the post.

Production sources are hopeful the pair can work things out to bring the final episodes to viewers.

"We're hoping it will be worked out. It's too big a show for things not to be worked out," one said to the outlet, with another adding that all signs are pointing to the show ending.

"Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes, if everyone works together, but it looks like 'Yellowstone' will end after this season."

Deadline initially reported the potential end of the series back in February in a report that also said Matthew McConaughey would headline a spinoff featuring holdovers from the original series.

Costner's attorney Marty Singer has quickly called out the reports of Costner holding up production.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Marty Singer told Puck News earlier this year.

"It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second."

"As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

With reports going in so many different directions and the cast skipping PaleyFest, it seems like something is happening behind the scenes.

Whether we'll ever learn what's holding things up, we don't know.

However, it is surprising that a show of Yellowstone's caliber is currently not filming.

It is certainly believable that the show could end this season, but with a potential writers' strike, there's a chance these episodes won't hit the air for a long time.

What are your thoughts on the new report?

