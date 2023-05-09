9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Judd Shot Calls A Fiery Call With A Twist

Let's first take a moment to celebrate that 9-1-1: Lone Star got a renewal!

There's no more perfect news to hear as we gear up for another solid hour of the series with tonight's 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 15.

For Grace and Carlos fans, it's the type of hour one can't wait to see. The two fan-favorite characters are great on their own, but as we've learned over the years, they're even better when they're together.

And when a case gets too personal for Grace, she turns to Carlos, as the duo works toward taking down a black market organ trafficking operation.

Yes, it sounds so outlandish that you know it will be good. And it keeps in theme with this season's approach to exploring new angles and personal arcs with the characters.

On a season with members of the 126-stopping Nazi biker gangs, arson terrorists, kidnappers, handling murder investigations, and more, it's on brand for them to tackle black market trafficking too!

But the hour won't be short on emergencies, as we have an exclusive first look at a major one when the team responds to a car accident and must save a passenger.

Judd is the shot caller for this one, and boy, does the role look good on him as he barks out orders and kicks the team into gear.

Seriously, whoever decided that Judd would rock so many cool shades this season deserves a raise.

The call has its challenges, as they must deal with the repercussions of the fire due to the battery burning so hot.

Marjan notes that they will need all the water they can get to put this one out.

One of the accident victims notes that the person responsible blew past a light when he had the right away and caused the whole thing.

He also mentions that the driver ran away from the scene, leaving his or her's poor passenger trapped in the burning car, and now the 126 must focus their efforts on saving the man and putting out a fire that doesn't want to quit.

But shockingly, every time they think the fire is under control, it reappears.

Paul notes that it's like blowing out a trick candle, making their jobs more challenging and the risk of losing the passenger even greater.

However, naturally, the team pulls it off just not without a fight.

Elsewhere in the hour, we can also anticipate the return of Robert Strand, Owen's half-brother, played by Rob Lowe's real brother Chad Lowe.

And the Strand men will gather together for a family meal as Robert comes with some news.

