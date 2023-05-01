All American Season 5 Episode 18 Review: This Is How You Do It

The inevitable finally happened.

It was no big surprise when Alicia walked out of Spencer's life for the final time on All American Season 5 Episode 18.

Spencer, Alicia, and Olivia had been fooling themselves for much of this season.

That ended when Liv decided to try being a college student.

It was a miracle that she hadn't flunked out already after spending all her time at work, where she had been busy making a pseudonym for herself.

Since Olivia has outed herself as Jayden Davis, her life has been changing unexpectedly.

Watching her housemates laugh at her was hilarious when she declared that she would embrace the college experience.

Their skepticism was based on her workaholic track record. At least Layla had long ago realized she couldn't grow a thriving studio while dabbling as a college student.

Since Liv is now an award-winning journalist, she can't be blamed for sampling campus life.

But she quickly learned the downside of being the woman whose article indirectly led to GAU being assessed a one-year bowl ban by the NCAA.

Olivia took sass from a sorority sister who likely had a boyfriend on the football team. Maybe there was something to be said for an alias after all.

Fortunately, she soon turned up at exactly the right place as the flu sweeping through the GAU campus had left Davita, who was organizing the BSU fashion show, desperate for help.

Fashion, dance, and organization. That sounds like Liv's kind of scene. Plus, the Black Student Union had to be more socially progressive than a sorority.

That fashion show also turned out to be the answer to Spencer's problem with the GAU team.

The squad was fractured, a blend of the regulars whose dreams had been shattered and a handful of new players getting a second chance. And that was showing up on the practice field.

Spencer, who had had one foot out the door (just like Jordan), was supposed to be a team leader, but it was understandably difficult for those he almost left behind to put aside that near-betrayal.

Alicia did her best to be a dutiful girlfriend to the man she was losing, supporting Spencer's nebulous plan of getting the team together to bond outside of practice.

Grace was right to shoot down Alicia's idea of a pool party at the Baker mansion (you know, where Olivia lives). Mixing men with grievances and alcohol was simply asking for trouble.

Naturally, Spencer and Olivia met cute around a couple of racks of clothes, after which he attempted to put her mind at ease about how the impact of her article would fade with time.

Then they helped each other out. She needed male models. He was looking for a fun, off-field activity for his teammates. It was fate.

The team rightfully shot down his idea until they spied the female models. But at least the squad made peace, both within and with Liv. So there was that benefit.

The fashion show was an absolute eye roller, starting with the football players flawlessly executing a highly choreographed opening routine, amazing Coach Kenny.

Of course, the lead dancers got sick, leaving Olivia and Spencer to dance a very sexy number together, with Alicia in the audience. That was enough to send her back to the beach house to pack as she and Spencer split for good.

It was just as well Alicia was checking out as the boys soon got a new housemate: Jaymee.

Poor Asher could do no right in the eyes of Kaycee, Jaymee's overly protective sister.

Sure, Asher did get Jaymee pregnant. But Kaycee objected more to Jaymee's decision to go off her lupus meds, fearing they might hurt the baby. The fact that Jaymee hadn't let Asher in on that decision was another strike against him where Kaycee was concerned.

Asher made the mistake of going caveman on Jaymee's ass, demanding he be let in on her medical decisions. Layla and Jordan coached him on better ways to approach Jaymee on this front, and the argument was quickly quelled, even if Asher did manage to offend Kaycee yet again.

It was nice of Spencer and Jordan to invite Jaymee to move into the beach house so the couple could eventually save up to get a place of their own.

Then there was poor Coop, who had a hard couple of days.

First, not shockingly, Coop's old, white professor wasn't as big a fan of Colloquial Coop as her study group had been. She objected to his being particularly nitpicky toward her.

Skye blew back into her life just in time to give her bad advice, essentially suggesting he was being racist and for Coop to call him on it.

That Coop did, which backfired since he thought he was helping Coop to get up to speed in the class after joining it late.

Then there was Skye being sent the video of her kissing Patience. Her sudden reconciliation with Coop directly resulted from that ill-advised act, and the video may ultimately prove to be the end of her and Coop.

To revisit Alicia's short relationship with Spencer, watch All American online.

Were you at all surprised that Spencer and Olivia are heading back together?

Will Liv embrace college life?

Are Coop and Skye done?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.