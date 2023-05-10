Animal Control Season 2 a Go at FOX

Animal Control is sticking around at FOX.

The workplace comedy, starring Emmy Award nominee Joel McHale, has been renewed for a second season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment.

The single-camera show, FOX's first wholly-owned live-action comedy, launched as the network's most-streamed scripted debut ever and most-watched comedy series this season to date.

"We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did," said Thorn.

"The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill - not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors -- have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week."

Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room.

A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly.

He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans...not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands.

The debut of Animal Control marked FOX's most-streamed debut in network history, and most-streamed comedy episode ever in the network's history.

The series averages 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, a lift of +236% from Live + Same Day.

Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys) and McHale.

The renewal of Animal Control comes days after FOX canceled Call Me Kat and Fantasy Island.

Welcome to Flatch is now the only scripted show on the network awaiting a pickup.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

