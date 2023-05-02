Based on a True Story: Peacock Drops First Look Photos and Premiere Date for True Crime Satire

The world's obsession with true crime will come into focus, albeit with a comedic tone in Peacock's Based on a True Story.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that Kaley Cuoco's latest series will premiere Thursday, June 8.

All episodes will be made available on day one, so fans can watch the satire play out in one sitting.

Based on a True Story comes from Emmy Award-nominated creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer Craig Rosenberg and Aggregate Films executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

It "follows a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime," the logline teases.

Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) stars as 'Ava Bartlett,' alongside Chris Messina (Air) and Tom Bateman (Thirteen Lives).

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America," said Rosenberg in a statement.

"Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture," the statement continues.

"Murderers have become celebrities, and celebrities have become murderers, which inspired me to create this show."

"I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage."

"Our Los Angeles setting -- the city where everybody wants to be famous -- became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration, and murder," Rosenberg added.

"Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

The cast of Based on a True Story also includes Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li.

What are your thoughts on the concept behind the series?

Are you intrigued enough to check it out?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.