Black Mirror: Star-Studded Season 6 Trailer Promises Five Compelling Stories

The long wait for Black Mirror Season 6 is almost over.

Netflix confirmed today that the hit sci-fi anthology returns with five new chapters on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

When Netflix announced Black Mirror Season 6 last year, there was plenty of mystery surrounding the new season.

We've been left on tenterhooks in the past as we unpack all the mysteries as the series plays out.

The official trailer, however, sheds light on the sure-to-be-topical next five movies in the series.

The trailer delves into "Joan is Awful," starring Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, who learns her life has been turned into a TV series.

What's more, Salma Hayek is playing her.

The episode also promises to poke fun at Netflix, with a streaming service called Streamberry.

Additional episodes include Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, and Demon 79.

The good news is that all the episodes look very different from what we've had before.

"I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself), or else what's the point?" series creator Charlie Brooker said in a statement earlier this year.

"It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself."

"So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

"Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes, we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is."

"The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Take a look at the trailer below, and don't forget to return to TV Fanatic for more TV news!

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Are you ready for more drama in this wonderful universe?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.