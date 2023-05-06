Call Me Kat Canceled After Three Seasons at FOX

at .

Kat's Cat Café has been shut down for good.

FOX confirmed Friday that it had canceled Call Me Kat after three seasons.

The news broke one day after the conclusion of Call Me Kat Season 3.

Call Me Kat Season 3 Cast

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat,” FOX shared in a statement.

“But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped."

Kat In Her Cafe Call Me Kat

"We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

The future was not looking bright for Call Me Kat due to the show's low ratings all season.

In Live + 7 numbers, the final season averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- down over 30% in the demo year-to-year.

Add in the fact that the show was one the lower-rated side of things for the network, and it was inevitable the series would not be scoring a pickup for Season 4.

Randi, Kyla Pratt, Call Me Kat Season 3 Episode 1

Had the erosion season to season not been as substantial, there would have been a case for renewal.

But in all likelihood, the numbers would drop further after a potential pickup.

Mayim Bialik headlined the series.

The cast also included Cheyenne Jackson (as Max), Kyla Pratt (as Randi), Julian Gant (as Carter), and the late Leslie Jordan (as Phil).

Kat on Stage

With an Instagram statement, Jackson hinted the future was not looking too great for the show ahead of the finale.

“Whatever the future brings, these past three years of making 50+ episodes of [Call Me Kat] are something I’ll never forget, and I will cherish the memories I’ve made and the friendships I’ve gained,” he wrote.

“Thank you to the most incredible producers, the fantastic crew, thank you to our talented writers, our hair and [makeup], wardrobe, catering, post production, and to every single person who helped tell these sometimes silly, sometimes poignant stories."

Max in Cowboy Attire Call Me Kat Season 3 Episode 1

"We’re not curing cancer here, we’re just trying to bring some joy and we want to thank you for being along for the ride. Hopefully we’ll see you for Season 4, and if not, happy trails to you.”

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

TV Shows That Ended Too Soon
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023
What to Watch April 1, 2023
What to Watch February 25, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Call Me Kat Canceled After Three Seasons at FOX