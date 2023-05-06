Call Me Kat Canceled After Three Seasons at FOX

Kat's Cat Café has been shut down for good.

FOX confirmed Friday that it had canceled Call Me Kat after three seasons.

The news broke one day after the conclusion of Call Me Kat Season 3.

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat,” FOX shared in a statement.

“But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped."

"We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

The future was not looking bright for Call Me Kat due to the show's low ratings all season.

In Live + 7 numbers, the final season averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- down over 30% in the demo year-to-year.

Add in the fact that the show was one the lower-rated side of things for the network, and it was inevitable the series would not be scoring a pickup for Season 4.

Had the erosion season to season not been as substantial, there would have been a case for renewal.

But in all likelihood, the numbers would drop further after a potential pickup.

Mayim Bialik headlined the series.

The cast also included Cheyenne Jackson (as Max), Kyla Pratt (as Randi), Julian Gant (as Carter), and the late Leslie Jordan (as Phil).

With an Instagram statement, Jackson hinted the future was not looking too great for the show ahead of the finale.

“Whatever the future brings, these past three years of making 50+ episodes of [Call Me Kat] are something I’ll never forget, and I will cherish the memories I’ve made and the friendships I’ve gained,” he wrote.

“Thank you to the most incredible producers, the fantastic crew, thank you to our talented writers, our hair and [makeup], wardrobe, catering, post production, and to every single person who helped tell these sometimes silly, sometimes poignant stories."

"We’re not curing cancer here, we’re just trying to bring some joy and we want to thank you for being along for the ride. Hopefully we’ll see you for Season 4, and if not, happy trails to you.”

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.