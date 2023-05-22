CBS Summer Schedule: Big Brother Returns Later Than Usual, The Challenge: USA Eyes Accelerated Rollout

CBS is cautiously approaching its summer schedule, with later-than-usual premieres for its returning reality hits.

The network has not disclosed a reason for the late premieres, but it's likely a result of the Hollywood Writers strike.

The chances of any of the network's scripted series returning in September are slim due to the strike showing no signs of resolution.

As a result, CBS' summer slate will get underway Friday, July 28, with the return of Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Big Brother Season 25 follows on Wednesday, August 2, and will air three days per week.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 is getting an accelerated rollout strategy, with two episodes a week for the first three weeks.

The spinoff of the MTV hit premieres on August 10.

CBS revealed some details for the premieres.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) – In a special 90-minute episode, BIG BROTHER premieres its milestone 25th season as a group of all-new Houseguests moves into the BIG BROTHER House.

Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons.

Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) – (Editor’s Note: This new date and time replaces previously announced premiere info.)

The new musical game show SUPERFAN with hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter.

Each episode features one music superstar as they crown their biggest fan. This season’s featured celebrities include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain.

Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) – MTV’s hit reality global franchise THE CHALLENGE: USA returns to CBS for its second season with two episodes a week for its first three weeks – Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, the show will air only on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) through its season finale.

Fan favorites from CBS’ reality shows, including SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER and THE AMAZING RACE, will compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives alongside some of THE CHALLENGE’s biggest reality titans.

In its summer 2022 debut on CBS, THE CHALLENGE: USA grew its time period by +27% from the previous year and was the Network’s #2 summer series behind BIG BROTHER. T.J. Lavin serves as host.

Friday, July 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION returns to Friday nights. Hosted by Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT), the series provides celebrities with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation.

This season’s featured celebrities include such names as NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan (THE AMAZING RACE), actor and comedian JB Smoove and Max Thieriot (FIRE COUNTRY).

Home improvement contractor and television personality Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano (SURVIVOR) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”) return to the design team.

What are your thoughts on the changes to the schedule?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.