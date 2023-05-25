Citadel Renewed for Season 2 Following Impressive Viewership at Prime Video

Citadel has solidified itself as a hit on Prime Video.

The streaming service on Thursday announced that it has renewed the global hit series for a second season.

Additionally, Joe Russo is set to direct every episode of Citadel Season 2.

"The spy thriller—starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and featuring Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci—continues to enjoy breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S," the streaming service revealed.

It is Prime Video's second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide.

All episodes of Citadel's premiere season will be available to Prime Video customers beginning Friday, May 26.

"Citadel is a truly global phenomenon," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

"Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience."

"This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video."

"Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew."

"Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season."

"AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon," said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo.

"The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera."

While Citadel delivers solid viewership for Prime Video, the critical response has been lukewarm, drawing a 54% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.