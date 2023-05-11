CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 20 Review: Shell Game

The new day shift supervisor was something of a surprise.

Folsom and Allie were up for that promotion, which served as a distraction as the team sought the killer of a TV weathercaster on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 20.

How ridiculous was it that Max thought she could make this decision secretly without it becoming the talk of the lab?

Instead, Chris was making book on it, with the result of the squad placing bets on who would be promoted.

So, no pressure on Josh and Allie as they worked to solve the first murder case in a week in Clark County.

The murder of a small-channel TV forecaster wasn't all it was cracked up to be (ba dum bum).

It's that old story about a man who takes any TV job to work up to what he wants to be doing.

Ned Kirby made enemies in the Channel 9 newsroom by being ambitious, attempting investigative reporting on the side while serving as the station's primary weather forecaster.

At first, the owner of the nut-processing plant where Kirby's body was found was the obvious suspect. However, he firmly pointed out that leaving the body in his plant would have been relatively stupid. Then again, he came across as reasonably absurd (not to mention arrogant).

Also, he was unaware Kirby had an allergy to tree nuts, such as the pistachios processed in that plant. In the end, that killed Kirby, although his being shot didn't help matters.

Allie quickly determined Kirby had suffered head trauma, and someone drove the news van to the plant to leave him there, hoping he would expire from his allergy. In the end, that didn't work out as planned.

There were a couple of quality suspects at Channel 9, which the team considered, who had their shell-fish, er selfish, motives.

Anchor Tawny Tyler, married to Chip, the town's mayor, hated Kirby for aspiring to something more than Pahrump. She also owned eight guns.

Autumn Skye, Kirby's weekend weathercaster, lusted after his job and even attempted to make him sick by putting crushed peanuts in his foundation makeup.

Sure, they were both stereotypes and worthy suspects. But, sadly, both had alibis.

But there was one connection between those two, Chip, who was having an affair with Skye. Once Tawny found out about that, she offered up all her firearms to be tested, dooming Chip and Autumn.

Kirby had chased one of his investigations too hard, getting photos of Chip and Autumn together.

Chip cracked Kirby's head on his fountain and drove him to the plant. They struggled, and Chip shot Kirby, who fell into the pistachios, ultimately killing him.

Then Autumn got involved, turning on the conveyor belt and scattering the evidence. But when confronted with all the evidence, she turned on Chip in a heartbeat.

Watching Tawny taking advantage by broadcasting their arrest was amusing, hoping the salacious case might get her noticed by more significant markets. She was the only person to come out somewhat ahead in this tragic case.

Now back to Maxine's difficult decision.

Max made a wise decision when she told Greg she planned to hire a day-shift supervisor and delegate some of her duties. Her terrible decision was telling Greg because her plans ran like wildfire through the lab.

Busy cleaning her junk storage during a slow week, Max was oblivious to the gossip about the competition for the new position.

She did receive sympathy from Catherine, who remembered making such difficult decisions while in charge. It's evident Catherine enjoys being able to come and go as she sees fit now.

Having her staff betting on her decision was exactly a distraction Max didn't need in the middle of this much-publicized case.

This meant their teammates assessed every move made by Folsom and Allie.

Josh shows up at the crime scene on his day off -- point for him. Allie determines Kirby's murder started elsewhere -- point for her.

That wasn't an ideal situation under which to solve a murder. But until Max made a choice, the competition would be a hindrance.

Folsom was the obvious choice. He was a Vegas native and was in a relationship with a member of the Sheriff's Department.

Only both of those positives turned into negatives in this episode.

Josh was concerned his mother Jeannette was falling back into bad habits.

He was doing his off-the-books investigation and used Art, a sheriff's deputy, instead of Serena to get the needed information.

The problem was that Serena was conducting her investigation and stumbled upon the fact that Folsom had gone around her for his investigation.

Serena insisted they take a break because Josh was uncomfortable asking for her assistance.

So much for his connection to the Sheriff's Department.

Max made the right call. Although Allie is young and less experienced, she is obsessed with her work -- just like Max.

To prove that point, Josh was busy staking out Jeannette's drug deal while Allie was being promoted to the job he should have pushed harder for. And Jeannette's bad choices are likely to mean trouble for Folsom.

To follow Josh and Serena's relationship, watch CSI: Vegas online.

Who had "slimy mayor" on their Bingo card?

Do you agree with Max's decision?

Can Allie rise to the challenge?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.