CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 21 Review: Dying Words

The moment Folsom dreaded finally occurred.

But that didn't mean Josh handled Jeannette's murder well on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 21.

After seeing a track mark on her arm on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19, he feared the worst and tracked tailing her. Seeing her seemingly working with a drug dealer on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 20 only magnified his concern.

But Jeannette didn't overdose as Folsom had feared. Instead, she apparently was skimming some of the heroin she was helping to smuggle.

And, not surprisingly, these weren't people with whom an addict should be messing. Who are they most likely to blame first when product comes up missing?

What was heartbreaking was the context given to Josh and Jeannette's relationship through the flashbacks to those days when his grandfather was dying from brain cancer.

The message was that, regardless of how she ended up, Jeannette was a caring mother when Folsom was growing up. And, as Catherine pointed out, Jeannette raised a good man.

Those moments also revealed why Josh couldn't let go of her, however much she may have slipped. He may have turned in Trey on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18, but he was determined to save Jeannette from herself if only he could get her to listen.

Folsom's crusade to save his mother was why Maxine chose to promote Allie, who was less experienced but also less distracted by personal drama than Josh, to daytime supervisor. A rather prescient choice by her, wasn't it?

His off-the-books investigation was why Folsom was missing in action when first Serena, then Max, attempted to reach him to give him the sad but expected news about Jeannette.

Poor Serena blamed herself, fearing that Josh was ducking her calls because of the recent turmoil in their relationship caused by his going around her during his investigation.

Instead, he had been reflecting on his youth on his old homestead, where he discovered Max's voicemail about Jeannette.

After he learned about Jeannette's murder, Folsom needed to step back and trust his squad to find her murderer.

But just like he didn't trust Serena's colleagues to track down those selling to Jeannette, he refused to hear Max when she told him he couldn't be involved with the investigation. If only he had listened to her.

Allie did an admirable job in her first investigation as supervisor. She smartly issued orders to those older and more experienced than her, and Max and Catherine were impressed by her take-charge attitude.

Until now, Allie had been the ultimate team player up until now, soaking up knowledge from everyone she works with. But now she has shown she could demand respect as well.

With only a limited amount of evidence, the CSIs were able to piece together the drug-smuggling operation and its connection to the two dead women.

The other victim muled in the drugs from China, and Jeannette stashed them in a broken slot machine.

They also came up with two likely suspects, having one brought into custody. The only problem was Max determined the one they had in custody couldn't be the killer, and he refused to name his boss. Also, Serena had given the file about the same two men to Folsom.

They even identified the drug mastermind and rushed to his address at the airport. Only they were a step behind Josh and his unlikely investigation helper, Trey, whom he had bailed out.

Surrogate brothers Folsom and Trey had differences, but they both loved Jeannette and wanted justice for her.

Trey knew the people in the drug game who could help them locate the people who killed Jeannette.

However, Trey wasn't subtle. When a dancer failed to drug Kahn Schefner, Trey hit him over the head with a lamp. Whatever works, I guess.

Trey also tracked Schefner's last text received back to druglord Raphael Taquenio, giving Josh a place to start looking for evidence. That included a box cutter used to slice open a brick of heroin.

Trey hauled Schefner along to be questioned by Folsom, but Schefner feared his boss more than them.

That's when Folsom embarked on psychological warfare against him, lying down a line on the floor, then walking behind Schefner and slashing his arm with the box cutter.

He then explained that when the blood pool measured five feet across, Schefner would die unless treated.

Josh seemed to have gone around the bend. Even Trey appeared to be buying his threat.

Schefner fainted. Folsom woke him up to explain the pool was Jeannette's blood from a pack he had siphoned while at the morgue.

Schefer gave up the nickname of Tarquenio's nephew as the killer.

But as Josh went to cut him free, he noticed scratches on his arm, such as those Jeannette inflicted upon her murderer while she struggled. He appeared to attack Schefner, but Josh wouldn't kill him, would he?

By the time the team reached the airport, Folsom and Trey were gone and Tarquenio's office was cleaned up except for the bloody box cutter. And, of course, Schefner's corpse in a dumpster.

How could Josh's team and Serena suspect him as the murderer? He surely didn't leave any evidence incriminating himself. Someone else, likely Jeannette's killer or Tarquenio, murdered Schefner. But we'll have to wait until next season to find out.

