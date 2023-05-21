Days of Our Lives Round Table: Stefan Proposed! But Is This What We Wanted?

Colin revealed his evil plan, and it may end with Paulina taking a header off the roof!

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by DoolFan4Life from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate the latest round of proposals, Kate's return, Andrew's abduction, and more!

And will Jada be as quick to arrest her sister as she was to arrest Sloan? Read on to find out what our round table thinks...

Stefan proposed to Gabi the moment she got her divorce papers from Lee. In turn, EJ proposed to Nicole. Were you happy with either proposal, or were they some of the lamest in Salem?

DoolFan4Life: Stefan disgusts me, so no, I wasn't happy that they wasted screen time on him and Gabi. The only storyline that will ever interest me will be him dying for good, never to return.

As for EJ and Nicole, it's hard to get excited about it because it was for the wrong reason, and it's annoying how stupid the writers are making EJ look just to prop Stefan.

Also, knowing that Nicole is lying about being pregnant, you just know it's doomed for disaster.

Jack: I thought Stefan's was romantic enough. I liked how he said he had wanted her from the moment Rolf's spell was broken and that he hoped there would be more happiness and less death.

But I can't really invest in this couple, given the recent casting news. EJ's was ridiculous. I'm hoping Nicole says no. Even if this ridiculous baby secret wasn't hanging over them, I would feel that way because EJ only proposed to get one over on Stefan, and that's not the right reason.

He needs to stop treating Nicole like his partner-in-crime and value her for who she is.

Christine: I cringed at both. Gabi and Stefan have felt off to me since he came back. They don't have the chemistry they once did, and this proposal felt rushed. I wish they would have given her a day or two to be happy she's divorced.

EJ's proposal was ridiculous. I believe he cares about Nicole, but he needs to stop seeing her as a strategy buddy first, or he's going to lose her.

For that reason, I wish he knew she was pregnant because it could move their relationship ahead.

Kate and Roman were finally reunited. Rate Kate's rescue and her reunion with Roman.

DoolFan4Life: Kates's rescue was a bit on the cheesy side, but I didn't mind because I always enjoy Steve on the screen.

I loved her reunion with Roman, and I hope they will stay together from now on as it brings out the side of Kate that many of us love.

Jack: Kate's rescue appeared to be missing a scene. One second they were facing a goon with a spare gun and the next, she was back. I felt like I was missing something.

So the rescue itself gets a 6. It was silly and disjointed. But her reunion with Roman gets a perfect 10. I love this couple together, and their interactions were exactly what I hoped for.

As a bonus, we got Roman laughing about how annoyed Bo must have been that Kate accused him of being Megan's lap dog. It was so nice to see Roman smile!

Christine: I liked that Kate helped disarm Dimitri by fighting back and ramming her heel into his foot. I love feisty Kate!

But Kate and Roman's reunion felt a bit lackluster to me, especially since Roman spent so much time thinking Kate was dead. I just didn't feel the emotion from these scenes the way I had hoped.

Rafe and Jada arrested Sloan, even though she turned in her brother. Was that the right thing to do?

DoolFan4Life: Technically, Sloan had the info and admitted to saying nothing and told her brother to leave, so she was an accessory after the drugging as she figured it out and tried to get him out of town.

So no, it wasn't the wrong thing to do especially seeing as how he was able to lure Paulina to a rooftop with the intention of murder.

Jack: I hate the TV trope of people getting arrested for the "crime" of not telling things to the cops. There is no such thing as a legal obligation to speak to the police -- hasn't anyone ever heard of the Fifth Amendment?

If Sloan was actively covering for Colin, such as telling the police that he went to Chicago when she knows damn well he's in Salem. I'd think they'd have a stronger case for accessory after the fact.

"Oh yeah, I saw him in his motel room, and he confessed to me. But I didn't call the cops on him on the condition he cut it out," it doesn't seem like anything but choosing not to report a crime to the police.

I'm not a lawyer, but my understanding is that an accessory after the fact is someone who either hides the person or messes with the evidence to help the person evade arrest, and Sloan did neither.

And if Sloan is an accessory, what is Talia, who continually went to Colin's hotel room and argued with him about whether she should help him with these crimes?

With Rafe and Jada salivating to arrest Sloan for something, I'd think she'd have a good case for wrongful arrest when all is said and done.

Christine: Yeah, it felt like arresting Sloan was a stretch. She didn't help Colin. She didn't even know he was in town until yesterday.

But everyone hates Sloan, so they were more than happy to have any scant reason to slap the cuffs on her. I just hope that they arrest Jada just as quickly.

Do you think Sloan will keep Nicole's pregnancy a secret? Who will find out about the pregnancy first, EJ or Eric? And whose child do you hope it will be?

DoolFan4Life: Just a shot in the dark here, but I think Sloan is going to tamper with the paternity test to try and keep Eric to herself, as DNA tests never seem accurate in Salem the first time.

I think Eric will find out first, and his reaction will motivate Sloan to do a switcharoo.

I kind of want it to be Eric's just because it only seems to be EJ that can get her pregnant so far, and I don't care for a repeat of that history

Jack: It makes no sense for it to be Eric's. Since when do pregnancy tests detect pregnancy the day after conception? So on logical grounds alone, I want it to be EJ's.

I think Eric will find out first. Sloan knows, so it's inevitable (unless she pulls the same trick with EJ where she mentions it and then says she thought he knew.)

I would not be surprised if Sloan blurts it out to Jada because she's angry that Jada is questioning her, and if that happens, it will likely get back to Eric quickly.

Christine: It's in Sloan's best interest to keep her mouth shut, and I hope she's smart enough to do so. But I also hope that Nicole is smart enough to come clean with EJ, even though I know how unlikely that is.

If Nicole were honest with EJ, he might surprise her. Whereas Eric will likely be smothering and insufferable if he learns she's pregnant.

Please, let this baby be EJ's. I don't think I can stomach an Ericole baby, which is a shock even to me because there was a time I would have loved it.

Do you hope Kristen and Megan are released from prison and return to Salem?

DoolFan4Life: Honestly, not really; I'd like the ISA to take them into their private off-the-grid custody and maybe lock up Brady for his stupidity with them.

We are already watching a circus between Stefan and EJ. I don't feel like adding these two to the mix as their crazy comes with an endless supply of syringes and magic masks for everyone in town. Hard pass.

Jack: Not if it's because of Andrew being kidnapped. Since when does the ISA give in to terrorists? The Shane I grew up with would be pulling out all the stops to find his son without having to give in to Dimitri's demands.

That said, they'll be more fun wreaking havoc in Salem than slinging barbs at each other in jail, so storywise, I hope they're released.

Christine: I wouldn't mind Kristen being released, especially since the people she was accused of killing are very much alive. I kind of enjoy her causing havoc for Brady and egging Rachel on.

But with Bo in a coma, I don't see much reason for Megan to stick around, but we'll see what kind of storyline they have planned for her.

Dimitri is holding Andrew hostage. How excited or not are you for this storyline?

DoolFan4Life: I was disappointed that he was the hostage, as it fell really flat for me.

Also, him being ISA as opposed to a civilian, I would have assumed he would self-sacrifice to not unleash two psychopaths on society.

He's not a main character and relatively new, so I don't see why he has to be saved.

Jack: Dimitri is one of my favorite new villains, and Andrew needs a story, so I'm excited as long as the story isn't stupid.

I'm also excited that this will likely involve Paul. More Christopher Sean on my screen is always a good thing.

Christine: I'm excited. I like Andrew and love Paul. Plus, I was a huge fan of Shane's, so I'm happy to have his son involved in Salem.

I just hope this turns out to be a fun storyline that pulls in Andrew, Paul, and their families.

Belle told Kayla that she felt terrible about not being in Greece with Shawn but that he'd keep her at arm's length even if she were there. Is that a good enough reason not to go to Greece?

DoolFan4Life: Honestly, who knows why Belle thinks the way she does? She preferred berating her grown brother about his girlfriend when it’s none of her business instead of dealing with her own issues.

I don’t think Shawn keeping her at a distance is a good enough reason, as he’s probably doing that because she isn’t there.

Jack: No! It's one excuse after another. I'm sure Steve or Roman would tell Belle where Shawn was if she called, and if she's worried about him, but he won't answer her calls, she should go to Greece to show that she's going to stand by his side no matter how crappy he feels.

I'm sure in the back of Shawn's mind, he's thinking that he messed up so horribly that Belle isn't even willing to come to Greece to be with him.

Christine: Her husband is going through one of the toughest times of his life. She should absolutely be in Greece with him!

But Shawn and Belle always have this strange emotional distance between them, and this just exasperates it when this is a situation that could bring them closer together.

What annoyed the heck out of you this week in Salem?

DoolFan4Life: Any scene involving Stefan annoyed me the most. A close second was all the hype about Marlena's 5000 episodes, as she annoys me now more than ever.

I also am annoyed by how far Talia took things with Chanel when she was clearly uncomfortable with it. Talia's scenes with Colin were frustrating, at the very least.

Jack: I found the set-up to the climax of the Colin story to be idiotic. First of all, why would Abe and Paulina think it makes sense that the health inspector wanted to see them instead of Chanel, who owns the business?

Even if Abe thought the guy was contacting him because he's the mayor, the fact that Colin only wanted to talk about the rumors about Chanel and Sloan should have set off alarm bells.

And why doesn't the mayor have security guards? This is the third time in recent years that Abe has been attacked. He's starting to rival Marlena, and it's doubly stupid because we all know that in real life mayors have security details.

I'm also super annoyed with Nicole's continued lies. Every time she says that she is in early menopause, I wish that was the real story, and there's no way she can keep this up long-term.

I always loved Nicole because she was smart and shrewd. Why, why, why do they have to make her stupid like this?

Christine: How many times has Abe been knocked out in recent years? The man needs to be under concussion protocols.

And Sloan covered for her brother for less than a day, and they're acting like she's evil. I find Sloan's behavior more understandable than Jada immediately believing that her sister was guilty.

But my biggest issue was Eric blabbing to Sloan that Nicole was going through early menopause. He wouldn't leave Nicole alone until she shared this highly personal information, and then he told his girlfriend, whom he knows Nicole hates. That's just all kinds of wrong.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline in Salem this week?

DoolFan4Life: My favorite scenes were Roman and Kate reuniting and Anna being a good friend to Nicole; I actually find Nicole's stupidity more tolerable when she confides in Anna, and Anna brings a lot of light-hearted humor to the scenes.

Jack: As I mentioned earlier, I loved Roman and Kate's reunion. I'm also glad that Rafe and Jada finally figured out what was going on with Talia and Colin.

Christine: I loved Marlena telling off Eric and Belle, who were loudly fighting in public. They deserved the verbal smackdown.

And Chanel went out of her way to make sure she had Talia's consent before their relationship got any more physical. I appreciated that, even if it all blew up in her face anyway.

Now it's your turn, Days fans. Hit that SHOW COMMENTS BUTTON below to share your thoughts on this week's Days of our Lives.

And if you're looking to chat more about the happenings in Salem, check out Jack Ori's Days of Our Lives review here at TV Fanatic.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.