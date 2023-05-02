Days of Our Lives Shocker: Camila Banus Out After 13 Years

Days of Our Lives is losing another familiar face.

Camila Banus revealed Monday in an interview with The Wrap that she was stepping away from the Peacock soap after 13 years.

Thanks to the daytime soap's accelerated filming schedule, her final episode will not air for months.

As a result, there's no telling how the story will end for Gabi Hernandez.

It's always nice when there's an element of ambiguity about a character, but we're sure the show will bring her back into focus when the wheels are in motion on this final arc.

Banus revealed that her intention in leaving the show is that she's ready to start a family with her husband, Marlon Aquino.

She credited the changes with the show's move from NBC to Peacock as the catalyst for her wanting to do something away from the series.

"There's definitely been a lot of changes at Days, the last couple of years, one being moving to Peacock," Banus shared with The Wrap.

"Although it's been wonderful, and we've had a super great reception, for me, I felt like that was kind of like the initial start for changes happening in general," she continued.

"And I kind of just saw that as a sign for me to start the next chapter in my life."

Banus launched on the show in October 2010 before taking a leave of absence in June 2014.

However, she returned one year later.

"My husband and I are trying to start a family, hopefully," Banus said of the future.

"And that's another big factor in possibly just slowing down for a little bit and seeing kind of where this time takes me."

"But I'm also open to other opportunities and ready for big things. I'm just ready for something different."

Banus shared that she would be interested in appearing in movies.

"I'm a huge film buff, and I would love to work on big budget films wherever, whenever that is," she shared.

"I don't know, but I'm just excited for cultivating new characters and possibly working on something comedic."

"I do think that I need to stretch that out because I think there's a lot of potential there for me."

Banus also revealed that she was open to remaining on Days of Our Lives, albeit with a reduced shooting schedule.

"I talked to producers, and they had a call with me, and they were like, 'Well, what can we do?' And I honestly, 'I need to slow down."

"And part of that is, you know, you guys accepting this shooting schedule for me, and you won't," she added.

"So, you know, I have to respectfully bow out and say thank you, and that's all I can do.'"

