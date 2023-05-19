Disney Removes Various Titles from Disney+ and Hulu, Including Willow, Big Shot, & Dollface

Disney is going there, you guys.

As previously teased during the company's quarter one earnings call, the company is purging several titles from its streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu.

The practice has become common in recent months, with HBO Max leading the charge, wiping several projects from existence.

Undoubtedly, fans and creatives are struggling with the concept, but maybe some of the affected shows could show up elsewhere.

"We will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion," Disney's chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, said during the earnings call.

Westworld, The Nevers, and other HBO fare popped back up on FAST services shortly after the controversial decision.

But for some shows, this could be the death knell that could be the difference whether new fans find them down the line.

Initially, people purchased physical media, and with the rise of streaming, it seemed you would have access to certain shows owned by the service for however long you subscribed.

This new measure is starting a debate about whether physical media will make a comeback.

Starz and Showtime have followed suit by removing -- mostly canceled -- shows.

As for which titles are being banished from digital existence -- for now -- by Disney, here's the complete list.

DISNEY+

Be Our Chef

Big Shot

Cheaper by the Dozen

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

The Hot Zone

Howard

It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Magic Camp The Making Of Willow

Marvel's Hero Project

Marvel's MPower

The Mighty Ducks

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

The Real Right Stuff

Rogue Trip

Stargirl (2020 movie)

Stuntman

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird But True!

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

HULU

Best in Dough

Best in Snow

Dollface

Everything's Trash

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Pistol

The Premise

Rosaline

The Quest

Y: The Last Man

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.