Disney Removes Various Titles from Disney+ and Hulu, Including Willow, Big Shot, & Dollface
Disney is going there, you guys.
As previously teased during the company's quarter one earnings call, the company is purging several titles from its streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu.
The practice has become common in recent months, with HBO Max leading the charge, wiping several projects from existence.
Undoubtedly, fans and creatives are struggling with the concept, but maybe some of the affected shows could show up elsewhere.
"We will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion," Disney's chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, said during the earnings call.
Westworld, The Nevers, and other HBO fare popped back up on FAST services shortly after the controversial decision.
But for some shows, this could be the death knell that could be the difference whether new fans find them down the line.
Initially, people purchased physical media, and with the rise of streaming, it seemed you would have access to certain shows owned by the service for however long you subscribed.
This new measure is starting a debate about whether physical media will make a comeback.
Starz and Showtime have followed suit by removing -- mostly canceled -- shows.
As for which titles are being banished from digital existence -- for now -- by Disney, here's the complete list.
DISNEY+
Be Our Chef
Big Shot
Cheaper by the Dozen
Diary of a Future President
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Earth to Ned
Foodtastic
The Hot Zone
Howard
It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer
Just Beyond
Magic Camp The Making Of Willow
Marvel's Hero Project
Marvel's MPower
The Mighty Ducks
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The One and Only Ivan
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
The Real Right Stuff
Rogue Trip
Stargirl (2020 movie)
Stuntman
Timmy Failure
Turner & Hooch
Weird But True!
Willow
Wolfgang
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
HULU
Best in Dough
Best in Snow
Dollface
Everything's Trash
Little Demon
Love in the Time of Corona
Maggie
Pistol
The Premise
Rosaline
The Quest
Y: The Last Man
