FROM Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Tether

These people are struggling.

Everyone can hit their breaking point at one point or another, and the people in town have been hanging on by a thread for so long that it was bound to break eventually.

FROM Season 2 Episode 3 saw many people at their wit's end as things continued to spiral, with no end in sight and little hope left to light the way.

This was more to move us forward than it was one to answer any pressing questions or set us on a path -- almost a bit of a check-in after the traumatizing events of FROM Season 2 Episode 1 and FROM Season 2 Episode 2.

Boyd, Tabitha, and Victor were back, and Jim was on the mend. The residents were trying to adjust to over 20 people sliding into town and what that meant.

I love a slower-paced, character-driven hour because FROM is filled with an exceptional cast of actors who knock everything out of the park.

It goes without saying Harold Perrineau is going to kill a monologue and whatever material is given to him, but it's interesting to see him tackle FROM Season 2 Boyd, who is a little more skittish and less sure than he was in Season 1.

Coming off his foray into the woods, Boyd was reeling from the encounter with Martin, and he had every reason to be. Nothing that happened with him made sense, and it was probably best he didn't even try to explain beyond what he told Ellis.

One of the best parts about the end of FROM Season 1 was seeing the flashbacks to Boyd and Ellis's relationship and watching their reunion in real-time. There was so much hostility from Ellis, but once he allowed himself to process his pain, he could see his father in a different light.

Boyd wasn't totally honest with Ellis about everything that happened in the woods, probably to protect him, nor was he honest with Donna because telling her what happened meant admitting that Sara was alive.

Donna has been as surefire a person as anyone since we met her. She was appointed the leader of Colony House because she was reliable, and she had her own brand of doing things to keep her people as satisfied and as safe as they could be.

She and Boyd have opposite approaches, but throughout that first season, they slowly had to rely on each other, and I liked that when Donna had a moment of indecision about her actions, she told Boyd because she knew he would understand.

Being a leader is not for the weak, and both Boyd and Donna know that one of the most important things about leadership in that town is keeping your head about you so you can help everyone else.

Donna called Boyd out immediately after his mini-spiral, which was rather interesting. A coincidence here and there is one thing, but when these things happen in this town, you almost have to overthink it.

Boyd's encounter with Martin has definitely left him shaken, and even Donna could see that she needed pre-woods Boyd back immediately if they were going to make it through what she knows will be a difficult time.

Boyd and Donna will need each other, so the days of being adversaries should be long gone.

That place will literally eat you alive but also drive you insane if you allow it. One of the only ways to stay present and find a way to power through every day is to hold onto yourself and what makes you, you.

If you lose sight of yourself, you'll slip away, and the monsters will win.

Ellis saw that moment in Fatima when she broke, which had to be terrifying for him. We've only really known Fatima to be a kind, helpful confidant -- a bright spot in a very dark place.

She's Ellis's heart, and seeing her in so much pain and giving up before his eyes made him realize how broken she was.

Their decision to get married now will all them to focus on something, even if it is just a big distraction wrapped in an elegant occasion.

Sometimes you need that, or you just need someone to tell you everything will be okay.

That was never more true than the situation in the woods, which was just another way of driving home how genuinely awful that place can be.

If Ellis and Kenny hadn't stumbled upon Kelly, she would have just sat there and probably experienced a much more gruesome death. But at least with Kristi, Ellis, and Kenny, she was surrounded by kindness in her final moments.

There wasn't much they could do for Kelly besides keep her company, but even after being in the town for so long and seeing so many different things, they're still brimming with compassion.

When Boyd showed up, it was obvious that he was willing to put her out of her misery, not unkindly, but just because it was what needed to happen, and he didn't want them to have to see it.

It's a small thing, but it's nice to see the human side of people when so often that town forces you to harden to survive. It's easy to become desensitized to death and howling screams of pain and harder to allow yourself to keep feeling those difficult emotions.

Everything about those moments in the woods was perfect, including Kelly speaking to her mom in what she thought was a letter.

Kelly was dying, and there was no reason to sugarcoat that after a while, but there was also no reason to make her final minutes even worse by admitting her mother would most likely never hear what she had to say.

It's a devastating scene, buoyed by all four actors, who are so brilliant in a moment of tragedy.

Kelly's death kicked Ellis off to find Fatima and move forward together while doing similarly for Kristi and Marielle.

Marielle was understandably still in her feelings about everything, and she thought space was the best option, at least for now. You can't blame her for wanting to step back because she has so much to consider.

Just adjusting to the town is one thing, and going through a night where you hear people being murdered by monsters outside is another. Add your missing fiancée to the mix, and yeah, it's understandable to need a damn minute.

You can see how much Kristi loves Marielle whenever she looks at her. It's written all over her face, and you could see those flashes of hurt when Marielle pulled away from her, even if she understood it.

But for as much as Kristi has tried to give Marielle space in the day or so since they've been reunited, she needed Marielle after what happened with Kelly. She needed the woman she loved to hang on to, to know she was real, and to comfort her.

As the resident medical person, so much falls on Kristi's shoulders, and it's hard to imagine the toll it's taken on her to be the sole person responsible for every scratch and every rod stuck in someone's skull.

The relationship between the two will be fascinating to follow this season, especially considering it can't be a coincidence that Marielle showed up. As they all search for more answers, you have to imagine they'll also be looking at those two for clues.

Jim most certainly will.

Jim and Tabitha being on the same page was nice, as they spent so much of the first season still unsure of their union. But that crappy place does wonders for romance, probably because it allows you so much time to think about what's important.

Tabitha's time in the caves with Victor unlocked something in her, and she will have to figure out what everything means as the season continues.

All those weird things she saw underground were for a reason, but what was it?

Sometimes, it feels like everyone needs to sit down together and compare notes instead of running individual missions that go nowhere.

Jade, Victor, Tabitha, Jim, Boyd, hell, and even Ethan, should get into that corner booth at the diner and map out every single thing they know and share their hypotheses. It could get them nowhere, or something may start to fall into place.

Loose Ends

Randall is so annoying, and he will most definitely be an issue down the line. The kind of people who think they know better than everyone else always are.

Kenny will drag Sara back into town, and everyone will freak out about it and yell at Boyd. Then they'll get mad at Ellis because he knew and didn't say anything, and all the bus people will be even more confused and weirded out.

If you thought the kid in all-white was creepy, those two little girls Tabitha was seeing were ten thousand times worse.

I don't know the older woman from the bus's name, but she's lovely. It was so controversial, yet so brave of her to spread Kristi and Marielle's personal business around like she did.

Jade and Victor's meeting went about as terribly as it could have gone because Jade was Jade and couldn't fake it for even a second.

So, where is Brian? And why do I feel like something else happened with him and Kelly that we didn't see yet?

Okay, fanatics, let's talk about it! What did you think about this installment?

Let me know all your thoughts in the comment section below.

