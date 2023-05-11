Ghosts Season 2 Episode 22 Review: The Heir

Where is Maury Povich when you need him? He could've solved this paternity issue like no other.

The future of Woodstone Manor was put into chaos when a new heir arrived in town on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 22.

Family secrets and ghostly troubles kept the crew busy, but we were treated to a must-see season finale -- one of Ghost's best episodes by far!

"The Heir" was a perfect mix of everything we love about Ghosts. A chaotic issue at the manor, some heartfelt moments, off-the-wall comedy, and everyone banding together as a loving family.

Ghosts Season 2's finale was a smash hit, showing us yet again why Ghosts is one of the best comedies on TV.

The arrival of the new heir seemed fishy right from the start.

I've watched enough daytime and primetime soaps to know that whenever a long-lost relative arrives out of the blue, they almost always want money. Beyond the family connection, the will plays a big part.

Kelsey seemed genuine initially, but when she quickly brought up the property and the inheritance, all the alarms went off.

Why wouldn't she want to get to know Sam first? She just discovered she had a cousin; focusing right on the manor gave her away.

We have to give Dan some credit for his scheme. He thought of many loose threads in case they popped up; his plan would've worked if David's spirit weren't around.

Kelsey looked like she could've been a distant relative of Sam's. The resemblance was just enough to be believable that she could be her cousin. Plus, she seemed naive enough not to know what was happening at the property.

His casting choice was spot-on.

Kelsey: A little family history, "ta-da" is actually what my mom used to yell when she would take her top off on stage.

Hetty: And I am now realizing what "exotic dancer" means. So nice to have that in the gene pool.

Permalink: And I am now realizing what “exotic dancer” means. So nice to have that in the gene pool.

And using the lab results through his law office was a classic TV trope. Of course, he'd have all the power to change the results. The results would be coming from him!

It's so devilishly soapy that all we needed was dramatic music and shocked expressions.

I'm glad Sam and Jay didn't lose Woodstone Manor.

On the one hand, losing the manor would've been a huge twist that would've changed the series' direction. Like the ghosts dealing with not having Sam and Jay around a lot and a new person in their world to hide the ghostly secret.

Those plots could feel fresh and change the dynamics until Sam and Jay ultimately get the house back.

Jay: Ooh, classy move, babe. Can I open it because Isaac can't use his hands?

Sasappis: I know Jay is offering to help, but it feels like he's rubbing it in.

Permalink: I know Jay is offering to help, but it feels like he’s rubbing it in.

On the other hand, Ghosts is stronger when keeping the core group together. They're a family, and the heartfelt comedy comes out when they are involved in each other's stories.

Sam's montage in the car was so beautiful. It captured the tone of Ghosts these last two seasons and reminded us of the magic of this lovable ghostly team.

Speaking of the ghosts, the ghost court was so campy and fun.

Hetty deserves some punishment for keeping Alberta's killer a secret all this time. Alberta shouldn't have waited until Ghosts Season 2 Episode 21 to find out who murdered her; that's a betrayal unlike anything else.

If anyone would be best to pass judgment on the ghosts, it would be the ghosts themselves.

Sasappis: Now Alberta, you have a choice. You can accept Hetty’s apology, put this matter behind us, house harmony is restored, or we move to the punishment phase.

Alberta: Punishment phase!

Flower: You sure? You can take some time to think about it.

Alberta: Punishment phase! Your girl wants blood. Permalink: Punishment phase! Your girl wants blood.

Permalink: Punishment phase! Your girl wants blood.

Still, a yearlong banishment in the woods? That would be so cruel.

Just ask Crash how horrible it would be for anyone to be stuck there.

Alberta forgiving Hetty was a massive moment on her part.

She didn't need to forgive Hetty and had every right to keep her rage going. But it's a good start for them to rebuild their friendship after the betrayal.

Plus, Hetty being trapped in the same room as Flower would be more than enough punishment for her.

It's the punishment that keeps on giving. Hetty will no doubt regret her mistakes very soon after a few nights of sharing their room; I can't wait to see all the sitcom shenanigans between them as roommates.

Elsewhere at Woodstone Manor, did anyone else smile when Isaac proposed to Nigel?

It finally happened! Some actual long-term commitment for them that they can't brush past.

Sharing a room and being engaged is a great next step in their relationship.

At least Isaac can now say his autobiography changed someone's life. Sure, he's $10,000 richer, but his book led him to make a big change in his afterlife.

Well worth the investment!

For the cliffhanger, which ghost do you think was "sucked off" to the afterlife?

From the main group, the top suspects are Alberta, Isaac, Nigel, and Hetty.

Alberta finally gets closure with her murder mystery and forgives Hetty for the betrayal. This closure could be what gives her soul peace to move on.

The same could be said for Hetty. She finally revealed the truth and got forgiveness from Alberta; this truth could've been the one thing keeping her back.

In Nigel and Isaac's case, both achieved happiness by getting engaged.

It's a big step in their relationship and one they never saw possible when they were alive. It wouldn't be surprising if both were sucked off to the afterlife because they were overcome with joy and love.

Isaac: Nigel…

Nigel: Yes, Isaac?

Isaac: Will you make me the happiest ghost on the entire property?

Nigel: No, I will make you the second happiest. Get up, so I can look my fiancée in the eye. Permalink: Will you make me the happiest ghost on the entire property?

Permalink: Will you make me the happiest ghost on the entire property?

Though, I feel it could be one of the supporting ghosts at the manor, like Nancy, Crash, the basement ghosts, or any other ghosts hanging around.

For example, Nigel's former officer (who is in love with him) moved on because he found out Nigel got engaged, and he was only hanging around because he was waiting to be with Nigel.

Anything is possible when Ghosts returns for Ghosts Season 3. It'll be sad to lose any of the ghosts!

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Meeting David Woodstone was a fun surprise. Learning more about Sam's family tree and what happened to them is always a joy.



No wonder Dan has gambling debt; he has a terrible poker face.



All that money for a daybed? It better be a lavish, rare, and refined daybed.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fans.

What did you think of "The Heir"?

What would be your punishment for Hetty? Which ghost do you think is saying goodbye? Are there any other Woodstone relatives hanging around?

