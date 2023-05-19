Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Cast: Who's In? Who's Out?

With the conclusion of Grey's Anatomy Season 19, there's a big question about which cast members will return for Grey's Anatomy Season 20.

Thankfully, we have some answers.

Deadline revealed Thursday evening that James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson will be back as Richard and Bailey, respectively.

The move means they will become the longest-serving series regulars as they are the only two remaining cast members who have been with the medical drama since the start.

Kevin McKidd, who joined the cast during Grey's Anatomy Season 5, will return as Owen.

Kim Raver, who first appeared on Grey's Anatomy Season 6 and returned in Season 14 after a five-year break, will return as Teddy.

The Raver news being revealed months before production is set to get underway, given that Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20 concluded with Teddy's life on the line after collapsing.

It's rare for these cliffhangers to be spoiled in advance, but maybe ABC was aware fans would know fans were invested enough in Teddy's arc that fans would tune in regardless.

Also closing deals to return are Camilla Luddington and Caterina Scorsone.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 was a major revamp for the series after the news that stars Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary would be bowing out as series regulars.

Also departing is showrunner Krista Vernoff. Yes, it means the series will be switching things up considerably.

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis joined the cast as series regulars, but as of the time of writing, they have yet to get contracts for Season 20.

Given that the series focused heavily on the five new series regulars this season, all of them should be back.

It's unclear whether Pompeo and McCreary will return in any capacity next season.

Pompeo will likely make sporadic guest appearances because she remains an Executive Producer.

ABC picked up Grey's Anatomy earlier this year for Season 20.

The series was missing from the network's fall schedule, alongside the rest of the scripted shows, in retaliation to the Hollywood Writers Strike.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

