John Beasley Dies; Everwood and The Soul Man Actor Was 79

John Beasley, best known for playing Irv Harper on the hit WB drama series Everwood, has died.

He was 79.

Beasley's death was confirmed by his son Mike with a Facebook post.

"Man…you know this is a part of life…but that doesn't make it any easier," Mike shared in the emotional post.

"I lost my best friend today," he added in the post shared on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

"They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were."

"That is so wrong. My hero was my father."

"Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."

Beasley was born on June 26, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska.

He started his working career as a railroad man with the Union Pacific Raild road before segueing into acting in his mid-forties.

When he was starting out, Beasley had roles in shows like Brewster Place, The Mighty Ducks, Untamed Heart, Early Edition, and Millenium.

The actor's most prominent role was on the WB drama Everwood, with the series lasting four seasons.

When The WB and UPN merged to become The CW, Everwood was one of the shows that did not get the go-ahead for an additional season on the revamped network.

The series had a passionate fanbase that vowed to follow the show wherever it went.

Beasley starred opposite Treat Williams, Gregory Smith, Vivien Cardone, Emily VanCamp, Chris Pratt, Merrilyn Gann, Tom Amandes, Sarah Drew, the late Stephanie Niznik, and Debra Mooney.

Beasley followed up Everwood with Treme, The Soul Man, Shots Fired, and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

More recently, he appeared opposite Bryan Cranston on Your Honor, as well as the Disney+ Star Wars universe series, The Mandalorian.

Additional credits include The General's Daughter (1999), The Sum of All Fears (2002), Walking Tall (2004), and Firestarter (2022).

John Beasley is survived by his son Mike; his wife of 58 years, Judy; daughter-in-law Katie; and grandchildren Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius, and Malik Beasley, who plays in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Beasley's friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

